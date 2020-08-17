Rita Ora’s Topless Soaking Wet Pic Sends Instagram Wild

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself. The British celebrity recently paid Ibiza a visit and now has been spending some time in Corfu.

In the first shot, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker bared all went completely topless in the middle of the water. Ora opted for bikini bottoms and no other clothing. The entertainer accessorized with numerous necklaces and bracelets while styling her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down.

Ora covered her breasts by covering her arms across the chest. She parted her legs and was snapped spitting out water from her mouth. The former America’s Next Top Model judge tilted her head up and closed her eyes while doing so. Ora showed off her tanned complexion and proved to be living her best life.

In the next slide, she was photographed on the edge of a pool in front of the ocean. Ora opted for a bikini top and put on large black sunglasses. She raised both arms above her head and pushed her chest forward. Ora also raised both legs and looked over in the direction of the camera.

In the third and final frame, she wore a large straw sun hat and was captured from behind. Ora laid on her back and rested both arms underneath her head. She crossed both legs in the air and had a view that would make anyone jealous.

Ora geotagged her upload with Corfu Island, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 235,000 likes and over 960 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“Absolutely stunning, the photo, the place and most of all – you!” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“The most dazzling, stunning, sensual, and beautiful person in the world,” another person shared.

“U R SO GORGEOUS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“OMMMFFFF SO BEAUTIFUL I CAN’T,” a fourth passionate fan commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an incredibly low-cut white garment. The “How We Do (Party)” songstress accessorized her decolletage with a number of gold necklaces and also opted for rings, bracelets, a watch, and large earrings. Ora sported her blond hair up but the left a few strands out in the front to frame out her face. She wore a white headband on top and kept her nails short with a coat of pink polish.