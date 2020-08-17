Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Lilac Bikini & Bucket Hat While Eating A CBD Gummy By The Pool

Alexa Collins often takes to her Instagram page to share some of her favorite products with her 1 million-plus followers. On Monday, the model returned to her account to tell them about a wellness brand she’s been loving while rocking an itty-bitty bikini that showcased her dangerous curves.

The August 17 post included two photos of the social media star in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, per the geotag, where she appeared to be enjoying a beautiful day by the pool. She held a small bag of CBD gummy bears from Strofi Wellness in one hand and brought one of the chews up to her mouth to ingest, noting that the product helps feel “so much more relaxed.” She even offered her followers a special discount code to try the gummies out for themselves — though it is quite possible that her fans were too captivated by her eye-popping display to even notice the offer.

Alexa sent pulses racing in a scanty, skin-baring two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The swimwear was made of a ribbed lilac material that popped against her gorgeous tan, much of which was left on display due to its revealing design. She sported a plunging top that showcased her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage, as well as a glimpse of sideboob that upped the ante of the scene. Fans were also treated to a look at the model’s toned arms, shoulders, and midsection in the shots, much to their delight.

The matching bottoms of the swimwear were boasted an even skimpier design, covering up only what was necessary of her lower half. Its high-cut style teased a peek at Alexa’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs as she sat criss-cross on top of a red lounge chair. The garment also featured a thin, curved waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her taut stomach and abs.

Alexa completed her look with a trendy bucket hat on top of her blond locks, which spilled down her shoulders and blew messily in the gentle breeze.

Fans went wild for the double-pic update, awarding it over 8,500 likes after just two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to show the model some love.

“Gorgeous as ever,” one person wrote.

“Great hat and smile!! You always look beautiful,” gushed another fan.

“You look awesome,” a third follower remarked.

“Sexy goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa certainly knows how to bring the heat to her Instagram page whether she’s promoting a product or not. In another recent upload, the Florida hottie debuted a trio of snaps that saw her getting soaking wet in the shower while rocking a white t-shirt and thong. That post proved to be another massive hit, racking up nearly 25,000 likes and 436 comments to date.