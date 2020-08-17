‘The Kitchen’ Star Katie Lee Is Radiant As She Paddle Boards In Black Two-Piece Bathing Suit

Her baby bump is on full display in the fun pic.

The Kitchen star Katie Lee paddle boarded in a black two-piece bathing suit in a new Instagram image of television star enjoying the last days of summer prior to the birth of her first child with husband Ryan Biegel. The television chef and cookbook author looked radiant in the snap. Her baby bump was on full display as she sat down to enjoy the seaside.

In the series of two pics, the 38-year-old celebrity was seated at the edge of a paddleboard. She wore a cropped black tank top in the photo and black bottoms in the photo taken in Southampton, New York.

She rocked a large, straw beach hat in the image that had a string that secured it to her head in the image. Katie made a peace sign with her left hand as she smiled for the camera. A large water paddle lay across her lap, and at its bottom, it had a floral design. Her long, tanned legs were crossed as she sat down on the water vehicle.

Beyond the star, a stunning sky was seen. White clouds appeared to streak across the blue sky in the snap. The ocean was a grayish blue and was calm.

In the second shot, Katie stook in knee-deep water. Fans could get a better look at how far her pregnancy has come along. Beyond the Food Network celebrity, who hosts The Kitchen alongside Sunny Anderson, Jeff Mauro, and Geoffrey Zakarian, was an inlet that jutted out into the sea. She held her stomach protectively in the photo. Her bathing suit bottom was a booty short, hung low underneath her stomach.

She is due in September with her first child, a girl.

Her NSP paddleboard was tan. It featured accents of light tan and Tiffany blue, with a yellow and white stripe along its side.

Fans of the chef loved her photos and can’t wait for the happy day she announces the birth of her child.

“Wow, Mama is so beautiful. You look so happy, healthy, and rested,” wrote one follower.

“I’m so very happy for you and Ryan. I’ve been watching you on television a long time. God bless you and looking forward to your future as parents,” commented a second fan.

“I went into labor the day after stand up paddle boarding!” admitted a third Instagram user.

“Your baby will be here very soon! So excited for your family,” a fourth fan wrote.