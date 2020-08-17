Saffron Barker Cuddles With Boyfriend In Denim Crop Top For Latest Instagram Post

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself with her boyfriend Tyler. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and continues to impress her followers.

The 20-year-old stunned in a denim crop top with thin straps. The garment displayed a hint of her midriff and was paired with a high-waisted white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Barker completed the ensemble with white hotpants underneath her skirt, socks of the same color, and lace-up sneakers. She styled half her long curly blond hair clipped back and left the rest down. Barker placed a pair of aviator sunglasses on top of her head for the occasion.

Tyler opted for a plain short-sleeved white T-shirt with gray shorts. He too wore long white socks and lace-up black Converse sneakers that featured their iconic logo on the side. Tyler protected his head from the sun with a black cap and accessorized with a necklace.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was snapped hugging Tyler in a cozy pic. The couple were both flashing a huge smile and looked very happy. Barker wrapped both her arms around her beau while Tyler placed one hand in his pocket and the other around his girlfriend’s waist.

In the slide, they both were photographed lying down on the grass. The duo were both enjoying the sun while holding up young children. According to her tags, they were socializing with Barker’s brother’s kids, Harlow and Lake.

In the third and frame, Tyler was captured solo on the grass with the two children.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 100,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“OMG I love you Saff, you are a queen and idol to me,” one user wrote.

“You guys are so cute together,” another person shared.

“Your both so cute together! Wish my relationship was like yours,” remarked a third fan.

“Cutest! The way yous are with Harlow and Lake just shows you’ll be amazing parents in the future!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last month, Barker went on a vacation with her boyfriend. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they took a trip to Greece and posed sitting on an ATV. As always, Barker made sure her fashion game was on point and rocked a dark green Calvin Klein bikini top paired with matching high-waisted bottoms.