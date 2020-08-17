Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump By 12 Points In New Washington Post Poll

Presumptive Democratic Party nominee for president Joe Biden, together with his running mate Kamala Harris, leads Donald Trump by 12 points in a new poll Washington Post/ABC News poll, The Washington Post reported.

The new poll was conducted between August 12-15 — the days of and immediately after Biden announced Harris as his running mate — among 868 registered voters.

Among all poll respondents, the Biden/Harris ticket beats the Trump/Pence ticket by 12 points, 53 percent to 41 percent. Breaking down those numbers further, among those poll respondents who said they are absolutely certain they’re going to cast a ballot in November, and who voted in 2016, Biden leads by 11 points, 54 percent to 43 percent.

One topic that has been dominating both the news cycle, as well as the election as well as related polling, has been the coronavirus pandemic. And the partisan divide is evident in how likely voters look at COVID-19 when it comes to the candidate they support.

For example, 49 percent of respondents say that the pandemic is “not at all under control.” However, among those who support Biden, that figure goes up to 83 percent, while only 11 percent of those who support Donald Trump say the same.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

A smaller number — 36 percent — say it’s “somewhat under control.” Among those voters, 33 percent side with Biden, while 62 percent side with Trump. And among those who say it’s “completely” or “mostly” under control — 14 percent — eight percent are Biden supporters, and 90 percent are Trump supporters.

Another factor that may play a role in the outcome of the election is the voters’ enthusiasm for their candidate. In this regard, Trump has the advantage: 90 percent of voters likely to support Trump say that they are “enthusiastic” about their guy, with 65 percent saying they’re “very enthusiastic” about him. Among Biden supporters, however, only 80 percent are “enthusiastic” about him, and only 48 percent are “very enthusiastic.”

Looking into the motivations of the voters — which is to say, whether they’re voting for the candidate they like most or against the candidate they dislike the most — the president has the advantage. Specifically, nearly 75 percent of Trump supporters are voting for him specifically because they support him. By comparison, among those likely to vote for Biden, nearly 60 percent say they’re casting their ballot for him less in support of him and more in opposition to Donald Trump.

Broadly speaking, Biden’s lead over Trump has ebbed and flowed as the campaign season has progressed. Just last month, for example, Biden led Trump by 15 points, while in May, that lead was only ten points, and in March, just two points separated the two candidates.