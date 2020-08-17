Jenny McCarthy Shows Off Deep Cleavage In Low-Cut Black Dress Alongside Husband Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy showed off her deep cleavage in a low-cut black dress as she stood alongside handsome husband Donnie Wahlberg in a new Instagram upload. The post was meant to honor the legendary teen idol and Blue Bloods star for his birthday, but fans couldn’t stop talking about how spectacular the Sirius XM podcast host looked in the image.

The gorgeous couple stood alongside one another in the pic. Jenni wore a stunning, black dress. The garment was seen from the waist up. It was unclear if the garment had a long or short bottom. The top of the garment wrapped around the former MTV star’s neckline and was cut way down to the lower part of her breasts. She paired that with a long gold chain that fell into her cleavage, and its pendant was in the shape of a heart.

Jenny sported gold hoop earrings. Her platinum blond hair was fashioned into an old-Hollywood style. It featured a deep side part on the right side of her scalp and fell into loose waves that landed just past her right shoulder. Her body glowed with what appeared to be a golden tan.

Donnie looked handsome in a dark tuxedo. He wore a white dress shirt and bow tie to what appeared to be a formal event. In his lapel, a large red flower was affixed. Donnie wore his hair slicked back away from his face and black glasses rimmed his eyes.

The couple’s affection for one another was clear in the caption of the photo.

Jenny shared her wishes for her husband in the caption of the share, calling him sexy. She followed her statements with several birthday cakes and red heart emoji. In response to her loving and kind statement, Donnie called his wife of almost six years his “queen.”

Fans of the couple, who met when both were guests on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in 2012, thought the snap and sentiments were a perfect way to celebrate the singer’s 51st birthday.

“Perfect for each other, God bless you and your family. You look so gorgeous,” remarked one follower.

“I made a photo collage for you and I love it so much you mean the world to me and have lifted me up on my darkest days thank you Donnie Wahlberg and you got one lucky woman at your side!! Jenny, I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” said a second fan.

“Happy day! I have to agree… Definitely the sexiest man and I also adore and love you. Jenny, you are a very lucky lady… thank u for keeping him real and sharing him with us!!! Donnie, have a great bday… enjoy every minute!!! And u r very lucky to have found Jenny,” said a third Instagram user.