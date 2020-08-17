Padma Lakshmi, 49, Rocks A Lace Bra Under Her Apron In Sizzling New Shot

Padma Lakshmi heated up her Instagram feed in more ways than one this past weekend. The 49-year-old shared a photo of herself in an apron and lace bra just hours after giving fans a glimpse of her bikini body as she floated on a unicorn raft.

The brand new image captured Lakshmi in the center of the frame. The setting was simple, and she was positioned against a solid white wall. Lakshmi gazed into the camera with a slight smile as she spread her legs in a provocative pose. She placed one elbow on her thigh and extended the opposite hand outside of the frame. In the caption of the post, the television personality tagged Cherry Bombe, which is an outlet that celebrates women in food and beverage, while also crediting her photographer, Jennifer Livingston, for snapping the sultry shot.

Lakshmi opted for an unconventionally sexy ensemble. Her double-layered outfit included a white apron that was loose on her body. The top of the piece had thick straps that were worn over her shoulders and a straight neckline that didn’t show too much. The middle of the garment gathered over her midsection, and while the apron covered most of her body, she still teased a peek of her sculpted thighs.

Lakshmi rocked a bra underneath the apron, adding an element of sexiness to the photo. The bra was black in color, and its cups were trimmed with lace, which helped to draw attention to her bust. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. Lakshmi added a few loose curls to her mane to complete the sexy hairstyle.

As of this writing, the photo has only been live on Lakshmi’s page for a few hours, but it’s amassed over 21,000 likes and 300-plus comments from her captivated audience. Some Instagrammers chimed in to let Lakshmi know that she looks amazing while a few more raved over her racy look. Countless others were left speechless and opted to use emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“So hot. Your show is amazing. Congratulations on you on-going success,” one follower wrote with the addition of a few red hearts.

“I love when you’re feeling feisty!” a second social media user wrote.

“Good God. I was already crushing on you after binge-watching your Hulu show,” another admirer chimed in alongside a series of flames.