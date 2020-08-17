Maya Jama Wears Crop Top & Bucket Hat For ’90s-Inspired Outfit

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself in a ’90s-inspired outfit. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for showing off her eye-catching attire and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Jama stunned in a white-and-blue patterned denim crop top that featured chain straps and metal pins that connected the item of clothing together. The garment that was decorated with two different shades of blue on each side displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with light blue high-waisted jeans that had a white pattern all over that looked like clouds. Jama completed the outfit with a matching bucket hat and white lace-up sneakers. She styled her long dark curly hair down and accessorized with a chain necklace and a bracelet. Jama kept her nails short with no polish for the occasion.

In the image, the 26-year-old posed on the grass in front in front of a green bush. Jama parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. Her skin was glowing in the sun while her shadow appeared behind her. Jama raised her left hand to the side of her face while she rested the other beside her.

In the tags, she credited the designer underneath the username “sio.studio” for her look.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 90,000 likes and over 330 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“3LW vibes! ‘I’m getting little tired of your broken promises promises promises’,” one user wrote, referencing lyrics to the groups hit single “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right).”

“I really wish there was a @mayajama in my life, so much fun and laughs with beauty and love. What a wonderful woman xxx,” another person shared.

“If I had one wish It would to take you on a date <3,” remarked a third fan.

“Only you could actually pull this look off and be hot,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short light yellow dress for Cosmopolitan for one of the shots. The TV presenter wore a bucket hat of the same color and accessorized with a thin necklace and a ring. For another pic, she opted another dress in a similar color with long sleeves and a small, all-over pattern. For both images, Jama sported her wavy hair down.