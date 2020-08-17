Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Sweet Surprise As She Celebrates Her 67th Birthday With Friends

The morning show star had a surprise party on her front step.

Kathie Lee Gifford celebrated her 67th birthday with a surprise party with friends.

In a short video shared to her Instagram page, the singer and television personality gave her 450,000 followers a peek at how she spent her August 16th birthday. In the video, Kathie Lee was greeted at her front door by a group of pals. The star wore white jeans and a yellow floral top and matching duster as she opened her door to a chorus of “Happy Birthdays.”

A little boy was operating a bubble machine, and another pal was holding balloons in the video. A guitar case could be seen on the front steps, and the camera also panned to a layered birthday cake with a Happy Birthday message on it. The mom of two then invited her unexpected guests to come inside her house.

In the caption to the clip, which can be seen below, Kathie Lee revealed that she was surprised by friends who “insisted” that they have a party for her.

In comments to the photo, fans reacted to Kathie Lee’s sweet post and also sent wishes to her late husband, Frank Gifford, who also shared her August birthday. The NFL legend died in 2015, one week shy of his 80th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to you Kathie Lee and a Heavenly Happy Birthday to Frank,” one fan wrote.

“You are such a beautiful soul Kathie Lee,” another added. “I watched you and Regis every morning for years and looked so forward to it… You Always made me smile … You always need to be celebrated.”

“Oh what joy is right!” a third chimed in. “To be so loved by beautiful friends! HBD Kathie!”

Others zeroed in on the former morning show star’s too-cute outfit. Several fans asked her to share where she buys her clothes.

On Sunday, Kathie Lee’s longtime Today co-star Hoda Kotb also paid tribute to her on her special day. Hoda shared a series of photos and a sweet message to her Instagram page as she wished her longtime pal a happy day.

Kathie Lee’s celebration came amid a difficult year for the star. Not only did this year mark the fifth anniversary of her husband’s death and her sixth birthday without him, but it was her first year without a message from her longtime friend and talk show co-host Regis Philbin. Regis passed away last month at age 88. One of his final social media posts was a birthday greeting to Kathie Lee a few years ago.