‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Has Baby Fever Now That Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant

Katie Maloney could be pregnant next!

Katie Maloney is suffering from baby fever after learning that her longtime best friend, Stassi Schroeder, is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.

During a new interview with Us Weekly magazine on August 16, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that she and her husband, Tom Schwartz, had been talking about starting a family together this summer and had decided that it would be a good time to try to make it happen before learning Stassi was pregnant.

Now, months after Stassi and Beau announced her pregnancy and confirmed the two of them will be welcoming a baby girl early next year, Katie and Tom are staying calm and focusing on where their own life journey will take them while also celebrating Stassi and Beau’s exciting news

“We’re trying not to stress out about and are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page,” she shared.

While it would certainly be ideal for Katie and Stassi’s children to grow up together, Katie doesn’t want to feel like she has to rush and get pregnant right away.

“If it happens, great!” she explained. “That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.'”

After Stassi’s pregnancy was first confirmed in June, Instagram users flooded her announcements with comments about Katie and when Katie and Tom would start a family of their own. One person in particular said that it was “time” for Katie and Tom to make a baby. In response, Katie told the fan she was “definitely” planning to do so.

Back in March, when speaking to Us Weekly about his and Katie’s plans for children, Tom admitted that he doesn’t want to be “a rickety old dad.” He also said he hopes to be able to run around with his child and throw him or her over his shoulder while they play.

“I low-key want boys, but I’m down for two girls,” he added.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz join PATRÓN Tequila to celebrate National Margarita Day. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katie participated in an interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, during which she revealed how she believes Stassi will be as a mom to her little girl.

In addition to saying that Stassi has always wanted a “mini” version of herself and noting that the unborn child already has a full wardrobe, Katie said her longtime friend will definitely be a great mom.