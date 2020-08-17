Christie Brinkley Heats Up Instagram While Clad In Semi-Sheer Swimsuit

Christie Brinkley shared a smoking-hot throwback post that saw her in a sexy swimsuit in the most recent addition to her Instagram feed. The mother of three added the sizzling update to her feed on Sunday, and it consisted of two images.

In the caption, the famous model mentioned that the shots were from a few years back, when she was 63 years old. According to Brinkley, the pics were taken for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, an opportunity which she almost turned down. But she accepted, and Brinkley shared that she was glad she “branched out” and took part in the shoot. Brinkley also credited Total Gym Direct for helping keep her in such good shape throughout her four-decade career.

The first image in the set captured the model leaning against a tree branch. The image was cropped near her thighs, so it was unable to be determined if she was standing on the ground or entirely in a tree. Brinkley arched her back with the body of the trunk and extended her arms to the sides. She was all-smiles for the fun-filled shoot and flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy one-piece swimsuit that fit her like a glove.

The black suit boasted semi-sheer fabric that exposed her skin underneath. The cups were made of solid fabric to cover what was necessary. The top of the suit was high on her neck, but she was able to flaunt her toned arms. The garment had a few solid strips of fabric running along the body both vertically and horizontally, and the number showed off her trim waist and midsection. The legholes were high on her sculpted thighs.

Brinkley wore her long, blond locks down and waved, and the majority of her mane tumbled past the tree branch. The second photo in the series featured a more up-close view of Brinkley that was grabbed from the same photo.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their admiration for the sizzling throwback. The update has accrued over 11,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Most applauded Brinkley’s fit figure, while some users used emoji instead of words.

“Ur a true beauty.. inside and out,” one follower gushed with the addition of a single black heart emoji.

“You’ve been such an inspiration to me and so many women as we soar through our decades learning to love each decade full of change. Many thanks from this North Dakota 58 year old wife, mom and grandma. Thanks Christie,” a second admirer raved.

“Your message is from the inside out….absolutely beautiful!” one more person added.