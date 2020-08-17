‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Shows Off Spectacular Shape In Short Blue Dress

She was pictured alongside her husband Christopher Buckner and son CJ in the sweet pic.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena Nicole Cortese showed off her spectacular shape in a short blue romper for a new Instagram upload. She was pictured alongside her husband Christopher Buckner and son C.J. in the sweet snap, which appeared to be taken outdoors as the family enjoyed a summer day near the water.

The reality television star looked spectacular in the shot.

Her newly colored auburn tresses were worn long and curly in the photo. She parted her hair on the right side, and her mane fell down over the left side of her face. Deena’s shoulders were bare in the image, showing off her long neck.

The top of Deena’s summery outfit featured yellow-and-orange sunflowers and an elastic ruching, which added an interesting style detail as well as a way to help keep the top fastened securely above her breasts. The bottom of the garment was a darker blue and had a ruffle that lent an air of whimsy to the dress.

With the dress, Deena paired high-heeled, tan wedge sandals that had a lace front with an open toe with a slingback.

Her handsome husband Christopher also wore a blue hue for the pic. He sported a V-neck T-shirt and paired that with light-colored jeans and sneakers.

Christopher held the couple’s son C.J. The baby wore what Deena called a snap-off sweater from her children’s clothing line named for her son. The clothing line includes fashion for both babies and toddler boys that feature matching outfits for parents. He wore shorts and adorable, bright-colored sneakers on his feet.

Beyond the couple, the dockside was seen. The photo was tagged at the Pig and Parrot Sandbar located in Brielle, New Jersey.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi were two of her reality show co-stars who loved the photo.

Fans of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation celebrity found the image adorable. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“So cute and love this romper,” remarked one fan.

“Such a meatball couple I love them,” wrote a second follower.

“You are such a beautiful clan. So real, I love following your posts,” shared a third Instagram user.

“Deena, you really look like you are an amazing person. You seem to be a great mother and wife, Christopher and CJ are lucky men,” applauded a fourth social media follower of the reality television show star.