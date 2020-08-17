Katelyn Runck Slays In A Revealing Black Lace Bodysuit & Tiny White Daisy Dukes

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot double update in which she rocked an ensemble that put her sculpted figure on full display. The outfit she wore was from the brand Black x Olive, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The photos, taken by Katelyn’s frequent photographer LHGFX Photography, were snapped outdoors in what looked like a tucked-away spot near a building. The sun shone down on her bronzed body, and the urban backdrop added a gritty vibe to the images. However, the photographer opted to slightly blur out the background and put Katelyn in focus so that her curves remained the focal point of the photos.

She showcased her upper body in a black lace teddy that dipped low in the front, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and her chiselled arms were on full display as well. The top portion of the teddy featured lace detailing along the neckline and a semi-sheer fabric that stretched over her toned stomach. The figure-hugging fit of the top also highlighted Katelyn’s hourglass figure to perfection.

She paired the sexy garment with some white Daisy Dukes that had distressed detailing, including a few patches as well as fraying along the hem. The shorts sat low on Katelyn’s hips and showed off her muscular thighs. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, and gathered her long brunette locks up in one hand while she tucked her other thumb into the belt loop of her bottoms. She turned her face towards the sun, allowing the rays to illuminate her gorgeous features.

While the first shot was cropped so that not all of Katelyn’s legs were visible, the second picture was a full-body view. Katelyn tucked both thumbs into her belt loops, tugging her shorts slightly further down her hips, and showed off her choice of footwear. She added a pair of black strappy heels that made her legs look even more incredible, and allowed her silky tresses to tumble down her chest.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 89,100 likes and 2,070 comments within 14 hours.

“Gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You are absolutely incredible,” another follower commented.

“Goddess,” a third fan added simply.

“Absolutely stunning,” another remarked.

