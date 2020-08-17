Lily Allen Looks Elegant In White Dress While Enjoying Vacation In Croatia

British singer Lily Allen took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself on her most recent vacation in Croatia.

The “Hard Out Here” hitmaker stunned in a white dress that had buttons of the same color going up it. The garment featured short sleeves and small shoulder pads. Allen displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with numerous necklaces. She also opted for a ring, bracelets, and small earrings for the occasion. Allen styled her short dark hair in two small plaits but left her fringe to frame out her face. She applied a coat of black polish to her short nails and looked to have caught a tan.

The 35-year-old treated fans to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Allen was snapped on a boat in front of a dreamy clear blue sky while being surrounded by the sea. The BRIT Award-winner placed one hand on her hip and looked directly at the camera lens with her head tilted to the left. In the next slide, Allen sported a similar pose but looked down.

In the third frame, the entertainer gazed at the beautiful view on her right. Allen raised one arm above her face and squinted while the sun appeared to be shining on her.

In the fourth and final pic, she posted an up-close selfie that featured a ray of the sun poking through.

For her caption, Allen told fans that the dress was made by her friend, GIOIA.

She geotagged her upload with Nationalpark Mljet, letting her social media audience know where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 27,500 likes and over 230 comments, proving to be very popular 1.2 million followers.

“You are a very stunning woman,” one user wrote.

“You are gorgeous in that outfit in these pictures,” another person shared.

“Lily, you look amazing and also very happy. Sending love xxx,” remarked a third fan.

“Naturally beautiful and healthy,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen on her Instagram story, Allen is currently spending her holiday with her Stranger Things actor boyfriend David Harbour, and her two daughters, Ethel Cooper, 8, and Marnie Rose Cooper, 7.

Last month, the My Thoughts Exactly author celebrated one year of sobriety while in Italy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allen took a trip to Capri and announced the news while living her best life on a white sunbed. She posed in a black string bikini top that featured a gold ring decoration with red leopard-print bottoms.