Heather Rae Young Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring In Cheeky Bikini Pic With ‘Selling Sunset’ Co-Stars

The luxury realtor celebrated with her pals on a boat in Newport Beach over the weekend.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young showed off her massive diamond engagement ring in an Instagram post as she posed with her co-stars on a boat in California over the weekend.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, Heather posed in a skimpy bikini with co-stars Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, and Mary Fitzgerald as they cruised on a boat along Newport Beach. The four friends looked out at the ocean as they showed off the backs of their bathing suits in the social media pic.

Heather wore a bright magenta bikini and mirrored sunglasses as she turned to face the camera. The blonde beauty, who got engaged to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa last month, was beaming as she placed her hand on Amanza’s lower back so that her sparkly diamond ring was in full view.

In the caption to the cheeky pic, Heather joked that the foursome may have made some “bad decisions” while having fun in the sun. She also noted that she had “so much” good news to share and that “exciting things” are coming in the near future.

In the comments section of the post, fans of the Netflix reality show zeroed in on Heather’s diamond sparkler.

“The only thing I see in this picture is that GORGEOUS ROCK on your finger lol,” one fan wrote.

“Omg stunning,” Heather replied.

“Don’t lose your ring in the ocean,” another fan warned.

Others wanted to know if Heather’s good news had anything to do with a possible Season 4 for Selling Sunset.

“Fingers crossed,” the luxury realtor wrote.

And others simply enjoyed the “view” of the four women from behind as they showed off their assets in skimpy swimsuits.

“Damn my girls are hot! So much fun with you crazy ladies!” wrote Amanza.

Heather’s fiance Tarek also chimed in with “Mine!” in a comment to her photo.

The new Instagram post was shared two weeks after Selling Sunset’s third round of episodes dropped on Netflix. Heather’s hint that she has her diamond-clad fingers crossed for Season 4 is a good sign that something big is in the works.

During a recent round of “burning questions” with Buzzfeed Celeb (via YouTube) Heather revealed that if Selling Sunset does return, her man will be allowed to appear on the show despite his contract with HGTV.

“[HGTV] filmed our engagement,” she said. “Because they got to film the engagement, Netflix and HGTV came to an agreement that Tarek is allowed to film an episode with me next season. I’m so excited to have him on camera with me and film with him. We have so much fun together, and we love filming together.”