Dolly Parton Cuddles With Willie Nelson In Throwback Instagram Pic & Fans Go Crazy

Dolly Parton cuddled with Willie Nelson in a throwback Instagram pic that fans seemed to love, based on the many comments they left on the post. In the caption, the country music legend honored her longtime friend for his work on A Holly Dolly Christmas. This project will reunite the pals for Dolly’s first holiday album in 30 years.

In the image, both looked directly at the camera. The celebrated country music singers and songwriters hugged each other close in a display of friendship, which Dolly called “lifelong” in the caption.

The undated image appeared to have been taken in the 1980s, as that was the decade when Dolly wore her hair in this particular style and sported makeup looks popular during that time. Dolly’s hair was bleached blonde to an almost platinum color. Her tresses were teased high in the air and curls were added to frame her face. Dolly wore a pumpkin-colored blouse and matching lipstick. Gold earrings were added as an accessory, and they were in the shape of large circles with a round accent in the center.

Willie wore a black shirt, his clothing blending into the dark background. His hair appeared to be dark as well. The “On the Road Again” superstar sported a salt-and-pepper mustache and beard that highlighted his bright smile.

Dolly and Willie performed a duet on one of his most beloved holiday tunes, titled “Pretty Paper,” a song made famous by legendary singer Roy Orbison, reported Billboard. The 1963 tune was a smash for the late singer. Willie would record his own version of the song in 1964.

The Inquisitr previously reported the album would also feature appearances by Dolly’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and her brother, Randy Parton.

The first single released from the album will reportedly be a duet with Bublé titled “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”

Fans thought the sweet pic was adorable, as did celebrities including actress Kate Hudson, ‘N Sync singer Chris Kirkpatrick and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“My heart needed this,” said one fan, followed by three red emoji hearts.

“Beautiful picture Dolly Parton, Love the friendship you two share,” remarked a second follower.

“You two just radiate good energy in this photo!” a third user responded in the comments section of the social media post.

“Two national treasures. 2020 is finally starting to look up!” quipped a fourth person.