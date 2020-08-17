Dolly Parton Cuddles With Willie Nelson In Throwback Instagram Pic & Fans Flip Out

Dolly Parton cuddled with Willie Nelson in a throwback Instagram pic and fans flipped out in the comments section of the social media sharing site. In the caption, the country music legend honored her longtime friend for his work on A Holly Dolly Christmas. This project will reunite the pals for Dolly’s first holiday music album in 30 years.

In the image, both looked directly at the camera. The celebrated country music singers and songwriters hugged each other close in a display of friendship, which Dolly called “lifelong” in the caption of the photo upload.

The undated image appeared to have been taken in the 1980s, as that was the decade when Dolly wore her hair in this particular style and sported makeup looks popular during that time. Dolly’s hair was bleached blonde to an almost platinum color during the time the photo was taken. Her tresses were teased high in the air and curls were added to frame her face. Dolly wore a pumpkin-colored blouse and matching lipstick in the share. Gold earrings were added as an accessory. These were in the shape of large circles with a round centerpiece that jutted out.

Willie donned a black shirt in the image, his clothing blended into the dark background. His hair appeared to be a darker color. The “On the Road Again” superstar sported a salt-and-pepper mustache and beard that highlighted his bright smile.

For the record, Dolly and Willie performed a duet on one of his most beloved holiday tunes, titled “Pretty Paper,” made famous by legendary singer Roy Orbison, reported Billboard. The 1963 song was a smash for the singer. Willie would record his own version of the song in 1964.

The Inquisitr previously reported the musical reunion for the album would also feature appearances by Dolly’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, and her brother, Randy Parton.

The first single released from the album will reportedly be a duet with Bublé titled “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas.”

Fans thought the sweet pic was adorable as did celebrities which included actress Kate Hudson, ‘N Sync singer Chris Kirkpatrick and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“My heart needed this,” said one fan, followed by three red emoji hearts.

“Beautiful picture Dolly Parton, Love the friendship you two share,” remarked a second follower.

“You two just radiate good energy in this photo!” a third user responded in the comments section of the social media post.

“Two national treasures. 2020 is finally starting to look up!” quipped a fourth person.