‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Eric Offers Brooke Some Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 18 tease that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will turn to an old friend now that her world has come crashing down. The soap opera will show Eric Forrester (John McCook) comforting Brooke and swearing his allegiance to his son’s ex-wife, per Soaps.

A Matter Of Loyalty

Brooke and Eric have a connection that few in-laws possess. Not only were they married and share children together, but they also respect each other as work colleagues and friends. She turns to her old confidante as she tries to figure out her next steps.

As a staunch “Bridge” supporter, Eric was surprised by his son’s hasty divorce and marriage. He was shocked by the stunning revelation that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) were married in Las Vegas. By rolling his eyes and questioning the validity of the union, Eric made it very clear that he thought of Ridge’s elopement.

Brooke approaches Eric and he offers her the support that she needs. She will always be a part of Eric’s family and he assures her that he has her back, come what may. If the wedding was a sham, they would deal with it accordingly.

Eric will also offer Brooke some pearls of wisdom. He may remind her that Ridge was hurting when he left with Shauna for Vegas. Brooke had betrayed him with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and he may have just been lashing out. His advice will mean a lot to her as she tries to deal with her pain.

Francis Specker / CBS

A Rift Is Created

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dish that while at the Forrester mansions, Brooke will also confront Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). She knows that Quinn is in favor of her best friend marrying the dressmaker and will face off with her about Shauna.

However, Ridge and Shauna’s union will also create a rift between Quinn and Eric. The spouses have vastly different opinions about Ridge’s relationships.Eric feels that Brooke is the love of the dressmaker’s life and that they are destined to be together. On the other hand, Quinn feels that Brooke has repeatedly hurt Ridge and that it is time to move on. She feels that the designer can make a fresh start with Shauna.

While Eric may respect his wife’s feelings on the matter, he expects the same consideration for his thoughts. But if he finds out that Quinn played a role in Brooke and Ridge’s divorce, he may not be so forgiving. Eric won’t approve of the deception and their marriage may also be at stake.