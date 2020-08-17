Madonna Celebrates Her 62nd Birthday In Jamaica, Shares Rare Photo With Daughter

Madonna, also referred to as the Queen of Pop, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself on her big day. The “What It Feels Like for a Girl” songstress celebrated her 62nd birthday over the weekend in Jamacia and looked to be having a great time.

The singer stunned in a teal floral gown that appeared to be floor length. The garment displayed her decolletage and her toned arms. Madonna styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, bracelets, and rings. She kept her nails short that she decorated with a coat of yellow and black polish.

Madonna treated followers to seven images from her vacation.

In the first shot, she was snapped up-close with a joint in her mouth while holding a plate covered in rolling papers and nuggets of marijuana. Madonna sat on a red velvet chair and looked up at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next slide, she was pictured with her 26-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, per Mirror. The couple was photographed leaning against a table. Williams, who wore a bright patterned shirt with casual chino trousers and a black cap, wrapped his arm around Madonna while she placed her right hand on his upper thigh. The duo held drinks in their hand that was seemingly cocktails.

In the third frame, the Evita actress shared a rare new snap with her oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon. The 23-year-old wowed in a strapless blue dress that fell above her knees. She sported her dark hair up and rocked large hoop earrings and a necklace for the occasion. Leon showed off the tattoos down her arms and also held a beverage in her hand.

The image saw Madonna sat down with her arms around her daughter’s waist. Leon tilted her head down and gazed at the camera with her drop-dead-gorgeous face.

The fifth pic saw Leon sat down on a coach with a face mask on. She held onto a mini red handbag while her mom appeared to be sitting behind her as her nail art was on display.

The final frame gave fans an eyeful of Madonna getting all cozy with Williams. The duo was captured smiling and like they are happily in love.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 451,000 likes and over 10,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 15.4 million followers.

According to Famous Birthdays, Madonna is the second most popular 62-year-old behind TV Show Host Ellen DeGenerous.