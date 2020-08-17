Giada De Laurentiis Swims With Bowl Of Pasta On Her Head For Funny Take On Katie Ledecky’s Milk Challenge

Giada impressed her Instagram followers with her swimming skills.

Giada de Laurentiis amazed her fans by recreating a viral video of Olympian Katie Ledecky swimming with a glass of chocolate milk on her head. However, the professional chef made a few slight alterations to the social media craze sparked by the five-time Olympic gold medalist’s impressive feat.

With no summer Olympics this year, many athletes have been keeping their fans entertained by participating in social media challenges, and they often take them to the next level. The Inquisitr previously reported on how gymnast Simone Biles made the handstand challenge substantially more difficult by removing her pants with her feet, and competitive swimmer Katie told the Washington Post that she came up with her own fun challenge while working on promotional content for the “Got Milk?” campaign. The 23-year-old holder of multiple world records awed the internet by swimming 50 meters with a glass of chocolate milk on her head, and she didn’t spill a drop.

Others soon followed the athlete’s lead by attempting the challenge themselves, including Giada. However, in her video, the 49-year-old Food Network star informed her viewers that she can’t do the freestyle like Katie, so she would be doing the breaststroke instead. She also revealed that she was going to use a bowl of pasta for her stunt.

Giada was already in the water when her video began. She rocked a fuchsia two-piece swimsuit that included a halter-style top. She also had on a pair of retro cat-eye sunglasses with white frames. Instead of wearing a swimming cap, she simply clipped her brunette hair back.

A round bowl of cooked vegetable rotini pasta was sitting near the edge of the pool. Giada held onto the edge with one hand and carefully nestled the porcelain bowl in her hair with the other. She then slowly turned around and used her submerged legs to push off.

Giada had to modify the breaststroke a bit by keeping her head above water and completely still. However, she made steady progress, and she kept a big smile on her face the entire time. It only took her about 20 seconds to reach the opposite end of the pool.

Giada celebrated her accomplishment by cheering and popping a piece of pasta into her mouth.

“Not a noodle out of place,” she said.

The triumphant foodie’s followers applauded her performance in the comments section of her post, and they also rewarded her athletic display with over 20,000 likes.

“This is amazing,” wrote one admirer.

“So cool…You are so talented!” read another message.

“That’s awesome! Such grace even in the pool! Love it!” a third commenter gushed.

“This is hysterical. If ever there is another Food Network Star show this has to be an event in it!” suggested a fourth fan.