Summer Lynn Hart Shows Off Ridiculous Cleavage In Tiny Bikini For Latest Update

Summer Lynn Hart showcased her killer cleavage in a new Instagram update, published on August 16. In the pictures, she rocked a minuscule bikini that barely covered her assets and gave her 1 million followers a view of her voluptuous figure.

In the first pic, Summer was snapped dressed in her scanty bathing suit and a big pink-and-yellow sweater with huge lips and tongue print. She posed by popping her left hip to the side, tugging at her pullover, which showed off her flat tummy. The stunner looked directly into the camera while holding her glass with her left hand.

The second image featured Summer posing with her toned backside to the camera, making her round posterior the main focus of the snap. She faced the lens with her chin covered, giving the photographer a sultry gaze. This time, her reading glasses were worn on her head.

In the last photo, Summer stood in the middle of the frame and lifted her shirt up, which displayed her ample breasts. She pushed her bust inward, exposing more cleavage. The view made her viewers happy, expressing their gratitude to the model in the comments.

Summer rocked a teeny yellow two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that were cut so small that hardly covered her buxom curves. The garment also boasted a plunging neckline that showed off a great deal of her décolletage. The piece had tiny straps that were tied behind her neck and back.

She wore the matching bottoms that did more revealing than covering up. The thong showcased her pert booty and displayed plenty of skin because of its high leg cuts. The thin waistband clung to her small waist, highlighting her hips.

For the photo session, Summer left her long blond hair down and styled in loose waves. She opted for a jewelry-free look and painted her nails with a french tip style.

In the caption, the influencer urged her online supporters to check all the snapshots, as well as the link found on her Instagram bio. She gave credit to professional photographer Sam Vargas by tagging his page in the picture.

In less than a day, the pics have earned more than 36,500 likes. Additionally, over 530 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, with many of them praising her body. Several others told her she looked beautiful.

“You look amazing!” one of her followers wrote.

“You make my heart sing. Thanks for posting. Made my day,” added another fan.

“If I chose a favorite, it would be the second picture,” a third admirer commented.