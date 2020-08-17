Lauren Simpson Sizzles In Lilac Thong Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination For Latest Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to social media platform Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to post a new workout video in which she trained her lower body in a beach setting.

For the workout, Lauren wore a skimpy lilac bikini that left much of her ripped body on display. The bikini included a top that featured white flowers with a tie in the middle of the chest. The tight-fitting material emphasized the model’s busty cleavage. The thong bottoms left Lauren’s sculpted booty exposed. They featured a V-shaped dip at the base of Lauren’s back and bunched material along the waistband. The eye was also drawn to Lauren’s shapely legs and toned midsection.

Lauren went barefoot for the beach training session and pulled her long, platinum-blond tresses back into a low ponytail.

According to the geotag on the post, Lauren’s routine took place at Bronte Beach. She completed a total of six exercises and used a red booty band for resistance. The fitness trainer began the routine with standing kickbacks with pulse. She placed the band around her thighs just above her knees to complete the activity. The second video showed the three-point toe tap, which was followed by the curtsy lunge to reverse lunge.

In the fourth slide, Lauren performed a set of sumo squat pulses, showing off her muscular legs and backside with her back turned to the camera. The fifth move was the skater squat, which required Lauren to balance on one leg while stretching the other out behind her and bending to the sand. She completed the circuit with B stance squat jumps. With her legs staggered, she lowered herself to her knees and jumped up toward the sky, repeating the move.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer told her followers that the exercises could be done anywhere as long as they have a band. She wrote out the names of each move and instructed trainees to complete a total of 12 to 15 reps for three to four rounds. She also announced her new eight-week Bikini X Strong challenge, which starts in eight days. Anyone interested in the program can find a link to the challenge in her bio.

The video-set earned nearly 20,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first day.

“Thank you for sharing these awesome workouts! Needed some new inspiration & to add new moves into my daily workout,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Yass queeen, love it!!! <3,” another follower commented.