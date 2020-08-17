Charly Jordan Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In Low-Cut Bralette & Announces New YouTube Video

On Sunday, August 16, model Charly Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram to post a new photo-set in which she showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy bralette while taking a helicopter ride.

In the snaps, Charly wore a black low-cut top with double spaghetti straps and an extra strip of material around the rib cage. The bralette left plenty of skin exposed along the model’s upper body, drawing the eye to her chest, lean arms, and flat abdomen. She paired the top with black joggers that rose low on her hips, showing off even more of her midsection, and hugged her legs and backside. They included a tie at the waistband that Charly left undone.

For footwear, Charly chose a pair of white sneakers. She went heavy on the accessories, showing off two necklaces of different lengths, a variety of bracelets, and several small earrings. Charly left her long, brunette tresses loose and flowing around her shoulders and down her back.

The photos were taken along an ocean shore and inside a black helicopter. According to the geotag on the post, the location of the shoot was Great Salt Lake. Charly posed on a smattering of rocks with the ocean stretching out behind her. The first slide showed her up close. She tilted her head to the side while resting her hands in her pocket and popping one hip. She gazed directly toward the camera unsmiling.

In the second snap, Charly spread her legs and positioned her hands behind her head while in the third, she placed her hands over her chest and squeezed her cleavage together. The following slide featured her inside the helicopter as it flew over the sea. She was captured from the side with her eyes closed and her hair flowing behind her. A couple of other close-up photos followed.

In the second-to-last slide, Charly posed with a friend outside the aircraft, which had landed on a patch of brown grass. She stood at its side, dressed in a gray sweatshirt, while another blond-haired model posed next to her. The final snap showed Charly standing outside the aircraft while it passed over the water.

In the caption of the post, Charly told her followers that she was releasing a new YouTube video at noon and posted the link in her bio. The photoshoot earned nearly 180,000 likes and almost 500 comments from adoring fans within the first day.