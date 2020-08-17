Abby Dowse Goes Braless In A Cleavage-Flaunting Nude Jumpsuit

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse put on a busty display in today’s Instagram share, showing off her voluptuous assets in a low-cut jumpsuit that left little to the imagination. The strappy one-piece exposed the entirety of her cleavage, leaving a great expanse of décolletage on show. The blond bombshell kicked things up a notch by opting to go braless under the clingy outfit. She shared a full-body pic flaunting everything from her tiny waist to her slender hip and long, lean legs, leaving plenty of her eager followers in awe of her beauty and fit physique.

The jumpsuit fit her like a glove, hugging her figure in all the right places and emphasizing all of her killer curves. The high angle offered a great view of her buxom assets, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on the daring neckline.

The form-fitting garment was a discrete, nude color that was several shades lighter than Abby’s deep, bronzed tan. The skin-toned look flattered her golden tresses, which the model wore down and parted on the side. Her sleek locks brushed over her shoulders, nearly covering the thin, spaghetti straps that framed her décolletage. A layered necklace draped over her collar bone, calling even more attention to her chest.

Abby appeared to be in the living room of her Sydney apartment, judging by the all-white décor and sleek, modern furnishings. The 30-year-old was standing in a corner of the room with her hip cocked and one leg stretched out to the side. She rested her forearms on her hip bones, showcasing the chic Balenciaga mini purse she clutched in her hands. She was glancing to the side with an absorbed gaze. Her lips were slightly pursed in a sultry expression, adding to her enticing vibe.

The black purse was decorated with the brand’s name in white font, complementing her attire. Her list of accessories also included a bracelet on each hand and a couple of rings on her fingers, in addition to the white sneakers she wore on her feet.

In her caption, Abby credited popular online retailer MissyEmpire for the smoking-hot look. Followers appeared to go crazy over the nude one-piece, showering the model with compliments and loving emoji in the comments section of the post.

“The most fire nuudes [three fire emoji and a big grin] Those hips and that tiny waist in that bodysuit is just crazy,” gushed one person.

“Simply the best Abby absolutely flawless,” read another message, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji.

“Incredible as always,” penned a third fan.

“You’re exquisite,” chimed in a fourth Instagrammer.

As of the writing, the photo has been live for two hours and has already amassed close to 7,400 likes and 188 comments.