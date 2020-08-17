Julianne Hough Bends Over In Bikini Photo & Sparks Baby Bump Debate Among Instagram Followers

Julianne showed her fans her version of the 'Sunday Blues' in the bedroom selfie.

Julianne Hough bent over and touched her stomach in a bikini photo, and the image had a number of her fans debating over whether she was cradling a small baby bump.

On Sunday afternoon, Julianne, 32, shared the snapshot in question on her Instagram account. It was a selfie, and the former Dancing with the Stars pro was leaning over in front of the camera to take it. She was inside a bedroom, so it was possible that she was using a computer to snap the image.

Julianne wore a sky blue string bikini. Her top had molded cups with silver ring accents that connected them to the garment’s halter ties. Due to the position of her body, her cleavage was slightly spilling out of the top. Her pose also hid most of her bathing suit bottoms from view, save for one of the bows that the adjustable side strings had been tied in. The photo also provided a peek at Julianne’s toned thighs and her fresh, flawless face. As she leaned over, the stacked gold medallion necklaces and crystal pendant chain that she was wearing dangled down in the air.

Julianne had one arm extended out in front of her, presumably to take the picture. Her other arm was pressed against her side, and her hand was resting on her lower abdomen. The former America’s Got Talent host had her blond hair pushed up and over to one side to create a wave effect. This also highlighted her dark roots. As she snapped her photo, she gave the camera a small smile.

in the comments section, Julianne’s picture sparked a discussion over whether she’s potentially pregnant. Some of her Instagram followers thought they spotted a baby bump, and others pointed to other clues that she could be expecting. However, a number of fans were skeptical about the speculation, and it was deemed inappropriate and disrespectful by some.

“I see a bump,” read a message that received over 100 likes.

“I too thought it was a pregnancy announcement as her hand is on her belly,” another person wrote.

“Could be why she stopped bleaching her hair,” a third commenter remarked.

One of Julianne’s followers suggested that people were mistaking the dancer’s ribs for her stomach, and another fan argued that her midsection looked flat in a video that she shared on her Instagram stories.

“Go look at her story of her swimming in a bikini today…zero bumps…it’s just a weird picture angle,” wrote the latter.

Back in May, Julianne revealed that she and her now-estranged husband, retired NHL player Brooks Laich, had underwent the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process, but they had never tried to get pregnant. She explained that freezing her eggs was simply a “precautionary measure.”