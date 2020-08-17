‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Gets A Restraining Order, Victor & Bonnie Argue

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 17, 2020 reveal that fans will be pushed right into some major drama to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) decides to get a restraining order against her own brother Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and his new wife, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Sami will go to extreme measures to keep Nicole and Eric from getting their hands on her grandchild, whom her daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) has left at the hospital and decided to give up for adoption. Allie left a note stating that she wanted Nicole and Eric to be the parents to her newborn son, and they’re seriously considering taking on the responsibility.

Nicole already has a daughter, Holly, whom she shared with her late fiancee, Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Eric had a daughter named Mickey with his former girlfriend, Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), but the little girl died shortly after her birth.

Being parents is a very special and important thing to both Eric and Nicole, and they’ve proven to be good at it. However, Sami will try to foil Allie’s plan in hopes of getting her to keep the child and raise the baby herself.

Mitchell Haaseth / NBC

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will get together with her friend, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Both Marlena and Kate are grandmothers to Allie, and love her very much. However, they’ll share very different opinions about what is best for Allie’s little boy, and an argument will erupt between the pair.

It seems that Marlena may be in favor of Eric and Nicole adopting the newborn, while Kate may want someone else to take on that role, such as Allie’s older brother Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and his husband, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). She may even want Allie’s original choice, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), to raise the little boy.

In addition, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will bump into Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and the two will go at it. Victor will likely have some of his classic zingers for Bonnie, who has wronged many members of his family over the years.

Victor will likely also be annoyed when he finds out that his nephew, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), is acting as Bonnie’s lawyer in a lawsuit over a book that she wrote about her time pretending to be his late wife, Adrienne. Of course, Bonnie won’t take kindly to being disrespected, and she’ll likely throw some jabs Victor’s way as well.