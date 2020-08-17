‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Philip Kiriakis Is Back In Salem

Days of our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that a huge comeback is in store for fans to enjoy this week. Actor Jay Kenneth Johnson will be reprising the role of Philip Kiriakis, and he’ll seem to bring the drama with with.

In the new weekly promo, Philip is seen returning home to the Kiriakis mansion and he looks like he’s ready to stir up come chaos. “It’s been a long time” he says as he enters his family’s home wearing a dapper suit with his signature slicked back hair.

The clip then goes to multiple photos of the actor playing the character throughout the years and promised an explosive reunion of the “last blast crew.”

Fans who watched the soap in the early 2000’s know that Philip was a huge part of the young adult storylines. The other characters who ran in his crew included Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook), Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms), Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), and Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath).

In the past Philip had a very serious relationship with Chloe. The two were high school sweethearts and he even helped her through cancer. However, after high school he moved on to his best friend Shawn’s former love, Belle (Martha Madison).

Phillip is back! Will his return drive a wedge between Belle and Shawn? Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/CcHlSpZSd4 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 14, 2020

Philip and Belle got married, but an embryo switch at the fertility clinic left the her carrying Shawn’s child, Claire. He was devastated to learn that Belle and Shawn were not only expecting a child together, but that they were still in love. The couple ended up divorcing. However, they have had a few romantic moments between them in the years that have passed since their split.

In the preview when Philip runs into Shawn (Brandon Beemer), it looks like there will be some serious tension between the former best friends. “Did you miss me?” he asks Shawn.

Of course, it seems that Shawn and Belle’s relationship could suffer with Philip back in town, as he always seems to find a way to get between the fan favorite couple.

However, Belle is heard telling her husband that her ex-husband is “out of her system.”

Of course, Philip could set his sights on someone else in Salem while he’s back in town. He could end up with someone such as Gwen, as her relationship with Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) is shaky at best, and she seems to have a big personality like Philip. He’ll also likely stir up the happenings at Titan Industries while he’s home.