Ainsley Rodriguez Takes A Selfie While Clad In The Tiniest Black Bikini

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez sent the pulses of her 1.9 million Instagram followers racing after posting a new selfie where she sizzled in the tiniest of string bikinis.

The bikini was a classic black color that not only served to highlight Rodriguez’s deep bronze tan but also added to the flattering sultriness of the ensemble.

The top of the bikini was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that left little of the fitness model’s décolletage to the imagination. The tiniest of strings tied around the back of the neck in a halter silhouette.

Flaunting her incredibly toned torso, Rodriguez coupled the top with a pair of matching bottoms. The fabric was again a dark black, and side strings hugged her curves and rested just above her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Rodriguez kept the rest of her look relatively simple to ensure focus remained on her phenomenal figure. Her accessories consisted of a delicate chain pendant with a round charm and a silver cuff bracelet. Her hair was swept up into a sleek and chic ponytail.

Per a classic mirror selfie, the setting for the shot was Rodriguez’s luxurious bathroom. The fitness model posed by playfully tugging at the hem of her tiny briefs with one hand while snapping the shot with the other. She also crossed one leg in front of the other in a maneuver that accentuated her killer curves. Last but not least, she stood on her tippy-toes as a final way to elongate her toned and tanned legs.

In her caption, Rodriguez announced that her 30-day ab program was closing its sign-up window soon, and urged fans to take on the challenge, which she promised consisted of just 10 minutes per day.

“Don’t Miss Out,” she cheekily wrote as her geo-tag.

Fans loved the latest update, and quickly awarded the shot over 16,000 likes and more than 300 comments within just two hours of posting.

“Good grief… this woman is absolutely, positively incredible!” raved one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two fire emoji.

“Fabulous as always Ainsley, just about perfect,” echoed a second.

“Unbelievable! Hard work pays off. Anybody would be crazy not to learn from you!” gushed a third, along with the hashtag #1fan.

“Your smile makes me happy… I love you,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with both a laughing-crying emoji and a kissing face.

This is not the first time this weekend that Rodriguez has posed in a bikini to promote her new ab program. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she also posed in a floral green and magenta swim set while sticking out her tongue.