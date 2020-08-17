‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Fan Rankings Show Clear Favorites

Big Brother All-Stars is 11 days in and fans of Season 22 already have a clear favorite houseguest, or two. While it’s normally easy to spot fan favorites on Twitter, popular BB update sight Big Brother Daily also runs a daily poll to find out which player is the most-liked amongst viewers each day in the season. Pollers are asked to rank the houseguests from 1 to 16, each of which has points assigned to it. The average of the ratings are compiled, and the houseguests subsequently ranked.

At almost two weeks in, Janelle Pierzina is the clear favorite among voters. The Minnesotan was ranked number one for 10 out of the 11 days and was number two for the one time she didn’t claim the top spot. Alliance member and former co-star Kaysar Ridha is the second most-loved player, holding in at number two for a majority of the past two weeks.

Rounding out the top four are Ian Terry and Da’Vonne Rogers, who tend to switch back and forth between the third and fourth tiers on the list. Things tend to get a little messy after spot five where all the intermediate players seem to slide around from day to day.

While there are clear favorites, there are also some obvious least favorites. Nicole Franzel has held the lowest rank on the list for eight out of 11 days, but Memphis Garrett seemed to be the newest most-hated houseguest. This was likely due to his Head of Household reign and the speech he gave to Nicole Anthony and David Alexander.

Also towards the bottom of the list is Christmas Abbott, one of the lesser liked All-Stars going into the game. Kevin Campbell is also toward the bottom after coming off the block this past Thursday. Fans have been having issues with Kevin’s gameplay recently as he seems to be getting all of his information wrong and mixed up which is bothering some live feeds viewers.

Floating in the middle of the house are players like Cody Calafiore, Bayleigh Dayton, Nicole Anthony, and Enzo Palumbo. All four have their very own fandoms on social media, while they also have their groups of haters.

The rankings on Big Brother Daily’s website generally reflect the current Head of Household and whether their nominations are something the viewers are happy with. Memphis’s cockiness this week made him disliked amongst the fandom, something which seemed to be similar in Cody’s HOH week. Cody floated in the bottom five during his HOH reign after trying to nominate Kaysar and Janelle before his plans were foiled by the Safety Suite competition.