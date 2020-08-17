NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Willing To Serve As Primary Backup For Stephen Curry Next Season

Despite finishing the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be an attractive destination for incoming veteran free agents who are eyeing to compete for the NBA championship title next year. In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to several players who will be hitting the free agency market this fall. One of the latest veterans who publicly expressed his willingness to sign with the Warriors in the 2020 free agency is former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Quoting a tweet of Los Angeles Lakers power forward Jared Dudley, Thompson said in Twitter post that he would willingly accept the role as the primary backup for Stephen Curry just to be part of the “warriors action” in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“I need that warriors action,” Thomas said. “I’ll come off the bench serving!”

It’s no longer a surprise why Thomas is interested in joining the Warriors. They may have just finished the season as a lottery team, but they are already emerging as one of the top favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next year. Aside from the highly-anticipated return of the Splash Brothers, they are also in a strong position to add more star power on their roster in the 2020 offseason.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Using Andrew Wiggins, their own 2020 first-round pick, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick as trade chips, Golden State could engage in a blockbuster deal to acquire their fourth superstar this fall. Even if the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks return with the same core, the Warriors will remain as one of the title favorites next year. Signing with a legitimate title contender like the Warriors will not only give Thomas a realistic chance of winning his first championship ring, but it could also help him increase his value and prove everyone in the league that he still has plenty of gas left in his tank.

Though they are currently buried deep in the luxury tax hell, money won’t be an issue in bringing Thomas to Golden State. Thomas wouldn’t definitely mind accepting a veteran minimum contract for the opportunity to play alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green. If he manages to convince the Warriors to sign him, he would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the team’s long line of reclamation projects.

Unfortunately, signing an undersized point guard isn’t expected to be the Golden State’s No. 1 priority this fall. Before thinking about giving Thomas a contract, they would first prioritize addressing their need of a starting-caliber center and veteran three-and-D wingman who could serve as an insurance for Wiggins.