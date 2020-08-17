Sierra Skye Slays In A Black Asymmetrical Bikini

Sierra shared a Boomerang video of herself modeling the bikini in a doorway.

Sierra Skye looked fierce in a sexy bikini with a unique silhouette in her latest social media upload. On Sunday, the popular model helped her Instagram followers end their weekend on a high note by flaunting her fantastic body in a Boomerang video.

Sierra stood in a doorway, where she modeled a skimpy black-two piece from Fashion Nova. She tagged the online retailer in her caption. The bathing suit included a bandeau-style top. The skintight garment’s straight neckline exposed a teasing amount of cleavage. Two thin straps were attached to the right side of the top, and the thin bands stretched over her upper chest area between her collarbones before disappearing behind her left shoulder.

The design of her matching asymmetrical bottoms added even more visual interest to her bathing suit. The left side of the garment was a solid piece of clingy fabric, while the right consisted of two stretchy straps that were attached to the front panel. They were angled down in the front, but they were stretched up on the side. They curved around Sierra’s torso at the slimmest part of her hip area.

The model’s distinctive bikini highlighted her shapely hips and thighs, and it put her taut and trim midsection on display. She stretched out her slender figure even more by extending her hand up over her head to place it on the door frame.

Sierra further elevated her edgy look by rocking a pair of sunglasses with elongated oval lenses and silver frames. Her blond hair was styled in thick, messy waves that had a slight wet look. Over her long locks, she wore a folded patterned scarf. The dark gold kerchief was almost the same color as her hair, and it featured what appeared to be depictions of silver cowboy boot spurs.

Her jewelry included a pair of gold teardrop-shaped hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, and a silver bracelet. She also sported a small gold bellybutton ring.

Sierra kept her facial expression stoic as she directed her gaze away from the camera. She had positioned her sunglasses down low enough on her nose so that her eyes were visible, and the brief video concluded with her pulling them down even further as she turned her head. The musical accompaniment Sierra chose for her clip was a snippet of the hit song “Savage” by rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“Omg beautiful woman and an unusually sexy bikini, all very hot,” read one response to her video.

“Such a QUEEN!!!”gushed another admirer.

“Once again you have me in a daze,” wrote a third person.

