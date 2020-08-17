Kseniya Belousova Puts On A Busty Show In A Racy Printed Bikini On Instagram

Siberian smokeshow Kseniya Belousova treated her followers to yet another super-sexy Instagram post on Sunday morning. The curvy model showed off her figure while revealing in the caption that she was having a blessed day.

In the racy pic, Kseniya looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a teeny string bikini with a beige and black print. The top clung tightly to her chest and exposed her abundant cleavage in the process. The thin straps fastened behind her neck and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The bikini bottoms featured black straps and gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also in the spotlight for the snap.

Kseniya sat in the swimming pool for the shot. She had both of her legs to one side and her hip pushed out as she placed one hand on her thigh while the other was submerged in the water. She had her shoulders back as she arched her back slightly and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, tons of green trees and a bright blue sky could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Kseniya’s 540,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first 13 hours after it went live on the network. Her adoring fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks about the photo during that time.

“You’re a delight to look at. Truly one of the most beautiful women on IG,” one follower stated.

“Wonderful Woman, Gorgeous Golden Rose,” another wrote.

“Wow amazing shot in water very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey really very very pretty bikini I love this pose and you,” a third comment read.

“An absolute goddess,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for wearing sexy bathing suits, plunging tops, and stylish dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kseniya recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a blue and white two-piece with a laced top that showed off her eye-popping cleavage. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s earned more than 11,000 likes and over 460 comments.