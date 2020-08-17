Sofia Richie Beats Southern California Heat Wave At The Beach In Pink Thong Bikini

Sofia Richie found a way to beat the sweltering Southern California heat this weekend as she rocked a pink thong bikini for a getaway at an oceanside resort in Santa Barbara.

The Daily Mail caught up with the 21-year-old model during her day out, sharing a series of photos of her revealing beach attire. The snaps featured Richie showing off a neon pink thong bikini and her tight physique as she relaxed with pals at the Rosemont Miramar beach.

In one of the shots, Richie slipped out of a striped romper that she had worn during her trip to the ocean and she revealed the skimpy swimwear she had on underneath. The model leaned forward in one shot, slipping off the last of her outfit and revealing her mostly exposed backside in the barely there bikini bottoms.

Richie capped off the look by wearing a number of gold necklaces and hoop earrings, along with a pair of dark sunglasses, as the pictures showed.

The model and reality television star’s Instagram followers got another glimpse at the bikini, which she showed off in a picture that was posted to her Instagram stories. In the images, she stood in front of the camera to show off her look, and gave a shout out to her friend’s swimsuit and clothing company, Frankies.

The outfit likely helped Richie beat the unusually high summertime temperatures in Southern California, where a heat wave moved in late last week. As the Los Angeles Times reported, many residents flocked to local beaches in an effort to beat the heat, with Richie among those turning to the ocean to keep cool.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr noted, Richie has been spending plenty of time at the beach recently. Earlier in the week, she took to Instagram to share another photo of herself hanging out by the ocean.

Like the shots shared in The Daily Mail’s report, Richie’s own social media post managed to showcase her well-toned stomach without the help of a revealing outfit. She instead wore a long-sleeved black top and matching leather skirt, lifting the top to show off her washboard abs.

As The Daily Mail’s report noted, Richie has had some added attention this summer after her split with longtime beau Scott Disick. The report noted that the pair were seen together on the Fourth of July, but there is no reunion on the horizon, as Scott is focusing on himself and his family.