Adrienne Bailon Floats In Her Swimming Pool While Wearing A Tight Strapless Bikini

Former Cheetah Girl Adrienne Bailon returned to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to share a stunning new snap with her adoring fans. The singer/actress enjoyed the weather as she revealed that she planned to soak up the sun all day long.

In the racy pic, Adrienne looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a powder blue strapless bikini. The skintight top wrapped snugly around her ample chest and showcased her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms clung tightly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips as they flaunted her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses on her face.

Adrienne was photographed floating face-up in the swimming pool. She had her legs apart and both of her arms raised above her head as she looked to be very relaxed. She appeared to be soaking wet and loving every second of it.

Her long, brown hair was complete under the water and sprawled out around her as she baked in the bright sunlight.

Adrienne has accumulated more than 5 million followers on the social media platform. The former Masked Singer contestant’s fans didn’t hold back when it comes to showing their support for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 85,000 times within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 300 messages for her during that time.

“You are living the life,” one follower wrote.

“Also my fave thing to do in water, and for overall relaxation… hence my love for pools,” another stated.

“Now that’s a pool!!!!” declared a third social media user.

“I wish this is what I was doing today. You got it made in the shade girl. Relax and have a great day,” a fourth person commented.

Adrienne doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless physique in racy outfits for her photos. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and elegant dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Adrienne recently piqued the interest of her supporters when she posed in a plunging cheetah-print bathing suit as she hung out in the sun during a relaxing day. To date, that post has raked in more than 55,000 likes and over 420 comments.