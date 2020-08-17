Lindsey Vonn And Her Sister Stun In Stylish Swimsuits During Tropical Getaway

Lindsey's fiance, PK Subban, was also part of the gorgeous group pic.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn rocked a chic and sophisticated swimsuit during a tropical getaway, while her sister opted for a look that was edgy and a lot more revealing. Lindsey shared a photo of herself and her sibling showing off their distinctive swimwear styles with her 2 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

Lindsey has been treating her social media followers to many photos and videos from her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The former professional skier’s latest set of snapshots included a picture of the people who are vacationing with her. One of them was her look-alike sister, Karin Kildow.

Lindsey was pictured wearing a textured one-piece bathing suit that featured a silver swirling pattern. The garment had a small collar and a plunging neckline that bared her smooth decolletage. A belt cinched her in at the smallest part of her waist, and a mid-cut leg showcased her muscular thighs. She finished her look with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses, and she wore her blond hair slicked back and styled in a sleek topknot.

Karin opted to wear a two-piece. Her bathing suit was pink, and it was crafted out of a large number of small horizontal strips of fabric with gaps between them. They were held in place by a few vertical bands of the same width. Her top had a longline silhouette with a deep V-neck. Her matching bottoms were a hip-hugger brief. The bikini showcased her defined stomach muscles and toned legs. She also wore a pair of dark shades, and her blond hair was pulled back.

The sisters were joined by their friend, Rebecca Reardon. She was clad in an ivory two-piece that included an underwire top and a pair of low-rise bottoms. She also rocked a coordinating white bucket hat. Lindsey’s fiance, P.K. Subban, completed the group. His stylish ensemble consisted of a partially-unbuttoned pale blue shirt, dark blue swim trunks, a tan fedora with a wide brim, and mirrored aviators.

The foursome was standing on a boat with a breathtaking view of the The Arch of Cabo San Lucas, a rock formation that’s a popular tourist attraction. Lindsey’s slideshow also included shots of the group smiling on a beach, playing golf, and soaking in a pool.

In the caption of her post, Lindsey shared her love for the “amazing humans” in her photos, and she received a lot of love from her fans in the comments section. Many of them expressed envy over P.K.’s vacation situation.

“Most attractive couple on social media,” wrote one fan.

“Seriously, your swimsuit game is STRONG,” a second person chimed in.

“What a lucky lucky guy,” read a third remark.

Lindsey recently shared a video from her trip that showed her rocking a red bikini and dancing with P.K. while a mariachi band played. She revealed that she and the NHL player were celebrating the one-year anniversary of their engagement, and the musical performance was a surprise from her fiance.