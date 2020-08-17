Cindy Prado Stuns In A Black Bikini

Cindy Prado took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 16, to share a multi-photo update with her 1.5 million followers. In the three-picture set, the model showed off her fit physique in a skimpy black bikini.

Cindy geotagged the location of the images as Miami Beach, Florida. It appeared to be an overcast day with gray skies. Palm trees blew in the breeze while the cerulean water behind her looked calm.

The top of the swimsuit barely contained Cindy’s ample assets. It featured a silver clasp in the middle, hooking the two cups together. Her buxom bust nearly popped out of the garment, and a hint of her underboob was shown underneath. The straps circled around her sun-kissed shoulders.

Cindy’s tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display.

The bathing suit bottoms sported two strings that ran up Cindy’s abdomen in a V shape, accentuating her hourglass figure. The bottoms rode low on her waist and circled around her hips.

She wore her caramel-colored locks parted in the middle. They cascaded down her back in straight strands.

In the first snap, Cindy stood with her back to a glass ledge, resting her hands on the bannister. She bent one leg at the knee, her foot touching the glass. She looked directly at the camera.

Cindy posed against a sliding door in the second shot, looking off into the distance. This photo was taken at a closer range, and her followers could catch a better glimpse at the model’s bikini and sculpted body. The third image appeared to be almost identical to the first.

In the comment section of the post, Cindy’s fans were eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Cindy, abs look killer,” responded one social media user, following up their message with a flame emoji.

“Beautiful,” wrote another, including three heart-eye emoji.

“Hotter than the sun babe,” gushed a third person.

“Goddess,” said a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with hands raised in praise, as well as a flame emoji and a starry-eyed smiley face.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram update received close to 17,000 likes and reached more than 250 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Cindy Prado fans know, the model frequently shares photos of her fashion sense on the platform. Just recently, she posted a slideshow of herself rocking a skintight ensemble that featured a crop top and hip-hugging workout pants. This ensemble served to showcase her impressive abs.