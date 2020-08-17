Rebel Wilson Looks Radiant In Yellow Dress That Shows Off Her Newly Trimmed-Down Figure

Rebel Wilson is earning high marks for her recent Instagram post, a picture that shows off her newly trimmed-down figure in a revealing yellow dress.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to the social media site this weekend to share the picture of herself rocking the somewhat revealing outfit for a pal’s wedding. As People magazine noted, she was celebrating the nuptials for former Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel and Jacob Andreou, a top executive at Snapchat. The pair were actually married in a small ceremony in Beverly Hills back in June, but celebrated with friends this week.

The report noted that Wilson opted for a belted yellow dress from Wayne Cooper with makeup by Matthew VanLeeuwen and hair by celebrity stylist Robert Vetica. As Wilson shared in the caption, she pulled off the radiant look while enduring the hottest day of the year, part of the extreme temperatures that have hit the Southern California area since a heat wave moved in late last week.

The snap was a huge hit with fans, racking up more than 500,000 likes and attracting plenty of compliments for the weight loss that she showed off.

“You are looking amazing! Not just the weight loss…. the confidence and the happiness it brings! Truly an inspiration!” one fan wrote.

The snap also earned some viral interest outside of social media. People magazine’s report took note of the amazing transformation that Wilson has been showing off. It noted that the photo showed more continued progress toward her goal of trimming down to 165 pounds before the end of the year.

The report pointed out that Wilson has been working with personal trainer Jono Castano to reach that goal, using an approach that focuses on both nutrition and exercise.

“You can’t out-train a poor diet and you can’t let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It’s a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone,” Castano said in an interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The New York Post’s Page Six also took note of Wilson’s stunning look in the yellow dress, devoting a story to the weight loss that she showed off in the picture. While Wilson didn’t make any direct reference to her weight-loss journey in the post, she has been open about her desire to make a transformation in 2020, the year that she turned 40.