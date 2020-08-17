Rep. Adam Kinzinger Calls On Fellow Republicans To Denounce QAnon Conspiracy Theory

During a Sunday appearance on CNN, GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois called on fellow Republican Party politicians to denounce the QAnon conspiracy theory, The Washington Examiner reported.

Speaking with Reliable Sources anchor Brian Stelter, Kinzinger argued the time has come for Republicans to unequivocally reject the theory, pointing out that a QAnon supporter, Marjorie Taylor Greene, recently won a GOP primary in the state of Georgia.

“Up to maybe about a week ago, there wasn’t a reason to denounce it because it didn’t need the attention,” Kinzinger began

“But now that it’s made mainstream — we have a candidate that embraces it that won a primary,” he continued.

“I supported her primary opponent; the president hasn’t fully denounced it or denounced it at all. Now it’s time for leaders to come out and denounce it.”

The bizarre and elaborate theory alleges that a group of satanic sex traffickers is conspiring to remove President Donald Trump from the White House. Over the years, QAnon has become more extreme and grown in popularity, leading the FBI to conclude that its followers pose a domestic terror threat.

Kinzinger also offered advice to those whose friends and family members follow QAnon.

“Everybody wants to do right, and I think understanding humanity from that perspective and then engaging them in that perspective through love and understanding is far different,” he said.

As The Washington Examiner noted, Kinzinger has previously called on his colleagues to disavow QAnon, saying that it has “no place in Congress.”

Per NPR, Greene — who has been endorsed by the commander-in-chief — is all but certain to win a seat in the House of Representatives.

In the GOP primaries, she defeated neurosurgeon John Cowan with 57 percent of the vote. After the results were announced, Trump took to Twitter, praising the insurgent candidate as a “star.”

At a press conference earlier this week, Trump dodged a question about QAnon, refusing to say whether he supports it.

On social media, Greene has spread various far-right conspiracy theories. In a video posted to Facebook, she posed with a rifle, threatening Antifa protesters with violence.

In another clip, she expressed bigoted views about Muslim, railing against Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Greene has also attacked members of the Black Lives Matter movement as “idiots,” accused Democrats of wanting to enslave Black Americans and argued that white men are the most discriminated group in the country.

In response to criticism, she said that billionaire philanthropist George Soros and Democrats are trying to take her down.