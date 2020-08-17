Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini In Brazil

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo sent temperatures around the world soaring with a sexy new update on Sunday, August 16. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.6 million followers, demanding the attention of thousands of fans almost instantly after going live.

The 29-year-old soaked up the sun in the photo as she was snapped while at the beach. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera while posing with her right arm raised and her hips propped out. She emanated both carefree and happy vibes as she wore a wide smile on her face, pushed her chest forward, and kept her eyes closed.

The stunner’s long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, was flipped over to the left and styled in curls that cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

However, her curvy figure seemed to enthrall users the most, as she showed off her insane curves in a revealing bikini.

Bella rocked a black and orange bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck, back, and waist, drawing attention to her midriff. The swimwear bra tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. Meanwhile, the top’s tiny triangular cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the swimsuit top with matching bottoms that were seemingly cut in a classic, Brazilian-style thong. The briefs especially showcased her curvaceous hips, pert backside, and slim core.

The internet model finished the look off with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

She tagged the location of the post as Brasil Amazonas.

In the caption, Bella wrote in Portuguese that it is the simple things in life that delight her, per Google Translator.

The sizzling snapshot was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 7,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. Hundreds of followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her physique, good looks, and bathing suit.

“Stunning, gorgeous, and sexy,” one person said.

“Bella you are a princess,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Beautiful figure,” a third user added, following their compliment with a string of kissy-face emoji.

“Perfect lady,” a fourth individual asserted in Portuguese.

Bella frequently updates her Instagram account with stunning content of herself. On August 12, she wowed her followers once more when she rocked a revealing black dress that accentuated her curves once more, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 23,000 likes.