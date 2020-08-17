Herschel Walker Is The Latest To Say College Football Should Be Played, Says Postponement Is ‘Political’

Count former Dallas Cowboys and Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker among those who want to see college football played in full this fall. The Heisman Trophy winner said that the decision to close down certain schools and conferences is “political” according to Victor Garcia of Fox News.

Walker pointed to the parts of the country that decided to try again in the spring, versus those that are trying to go “full speed ahead” in the fall. He said that was the reason he believes the decisions are political in nature, rather than being made in order to guarantee the health and safety of college football players.

Appearing on Justice with Judge Jeanine, he added that the student-athletes that were practicing up until this week were being tested “twice a day” so they were safe.

“These young men are scanned before they even go to practice,” Walker said. “And I said, you know, the health of these young men is under scrutiny by some of the best, best professional doctors out there. And they end up taken care of.”

Walker isn’t the only one who has been trying to make the case that it’s plenty safe to play this fall. On Sunday, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition asking the Big Ten to reverse its postponement. As of Sunday evening, it was approaching 200,000 signatures.

While the Big Ten is going to be playing in the spring of 2021 at the absolute earliest, there are several conferences that have so far signaled they still want to play in 2020. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 are all looking to attempt some kind of competition in the coming months. Just how that will shake out isn’t entirely known, and won’t be until it kicks off.

Walker believes that despite some studies showing it’s safer to call everything off for now, student-athletes are going to be more secure if they are on campus and being taken care of on a daily basis. He added that he thought the outbreak might not have been so bad in certain places if school hadn’t been canceled this spring.

“I feel that you if they’re not in school, where are they going to be at? They’re going to be at home. And if you look you know, some players from Oklahoma came back to school and they tested positive for the virus,” Walker said. “Well, if they were at schools, that may not have never happened.”

When it comes to making the final decision, Walker said he believed it should be up to each individual player, a sentiment shared by Fields when he introduced his petition.