‘RHOD’ Star Kameron Westcott Shares Stunning Pics From A ‘Moroccan’ Night With Her Castmates

Several Real Housewives of Dallas cast members recently got together for what appeared to be a Moroccan-themed night out. Kameron Westcott shared several snapshots from the evening on her Instagram page on Friday afternoon. She was joined by fellow housewives Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, and Kary Brittingham.

In her caption, Kameron said she loved “Moroccan nights” and hashtagged “#rhod,” which led many fans to guess the evening out might have been filmed for the upcoming fifth season.

The first pic showed Kameron, Stephanie, and Brandi sitting next to each other, and it looked like Kary was sitting on the redhead’s lap. All of them were especially affectionate, placing their arms around one another and overlapping hands.

Perched on what appeared to be a rope swing, the women were framed by multi-colored balloon decor, which featured balloons in shades of pink, yellow, magenta, and gold.

Each RHOD lady was dressed to impressed, and all glammed up for the evening. Stephanie wore a flowy blue and white outfit with a plunging v-neck and front tie. She paired it with simple white sandals.

Kameron rocked a sweeping satin gown with a v-neck and accessorized with a jeweled headpiece, wearing her blond locks in a half-up half-down style.

Kary opted for something a little more vibrant, with a bright floral dress cinched at the waist with a belt, while Brandi chose a flirty sequined dress and pinned her red hair back. Holding a drink in one hand, Kary looked like she was genuinely enjoying herself as she smiled brightly and rocked a pair of dazzling sandals.

The cast members were all decked out with jewelry, including a mixture of earrings, rings, and bracelets.

The second upload featured just Kameron sandwiched between Brandi and Stephanie. The third and final snap was similar to the first, just taken at a different angle.

Fans quickly flocked to the post, and it racked up over 6,300 likes and more than 100 comments. Many wrote that they were super excited for the series to return.

While fellow castmate D’Andra Simmons did not appear in the photographs, she did respond to the post with a series of heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

“Love u so much fun,” said Brandi.

“Such an amazing night,” gushed Stephanie.

“Sooooi much fun,” chimed in Kary alongside several dancing girl emoji.

“Ladies how fun! You all look so Fabulous! Hope you are having a great time,” wrote one fan.

“Kam you outdo yourself everytime that outfit is next level gorgeous,” gushed another.