Steve Bannon Says Democrats ‘Want Death And Destruction’

Ian interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said that Democrats want “death and destruction.”

Speaking with Sunday Morning Futures anchor Maria Bartiromo, Bannon argued that the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) — which will begin on Monday — is the perfect opportunity for President Donald Trump to contrast his vision with that of his political opponents.

“They want the death of the American economy and the destruction of the American way of life, and I think if that’s highlighted by the end of the week, it’ll smoke Joe Biden out of his basement,” Bannon — who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign — said.

At the event, Biden will officially accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and other prominent Democrats are expected to hold speeches.

Bannon argued hat Trump and his Republican allies need to “amplify the messages coming out if this convention” because voters detest the “financial and political elite.”

At the event, Bannon added, the speakers will be “talking about more globalization, more economic devastation, now coupled with this kind of undergirding of this cultural Marxism and anarchy of Antifa and certain elements of the Black Lives Matter [movement].”

He stressed that Trump needs to offer a contrast to Democrats’ vision of the country, praising the commander-in-chief for improving the economy and reducing unemployment among Blacks, Latinos, working class and middle class Americans.

As Fox News noted, before the novel coronavirus exploded in the United States, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.

Bannon also suggested that Biden “failed” to confront the Chinese government when he was vice president, saying that the Democratic nominee will have to prove at the DNC that he can take on Trump because “the policies themselves will blow this election out.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the DNC will be held over four days. It will feature artists such as John Legend and Billie Eilish. Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, will deliver their nomination acceptance speeches from Delaware.

Per USA Today, during the convention, Trump will campaign in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

On Monday, the commander-in-chief will visit Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where the economy will be a major topic.

On Tuesday, he will go to to Yuma, Arizona, where he plans on discussing immigration policy.

On Thursday, Trump will pay a visit to Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s birthplace.