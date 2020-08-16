Karina Ramos Sizzles In An Animal-Print Swimsuit, Flashes Major Skin In New Video

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos went online on Sunday, August 16, and treated her Instagram followers to a very hot swimsuit video, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the clip, Karina, who initially rose to fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe Pageant, rocked a very revealing, tiger-print swimsuit. The risque ensemble featured high-cut leg openings through which she put her long, lean legs on full display. It boasted thin straps, a large armhole, a backless design, and thong-style back. To the excitement of her fans, she flashed major sideboob as well as a glimpse of her pert derriere to titillate her fans.

Karina wore her highlighted tresses down, letting them cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small earrings and a gold chain necklace that rested at the base of her throat.

The shoot took place in front of a large wooden door. Some plants could also be seen in the background. Karina stood atop a gray mat.

At the beginning of the clip, she could be seen walking toward the camera. After that, she turned around to show off her booty, touched her hair, placed her hands on the door, and turned her face toward the camera.

The next scene featured her playing with her hair and gazing straight into the lens. Toward the end, Karina could be seen leaning against the door and standing with her legs cross. She tilted her head and ran a hand through her hair again.

As the video had Ne-Yo’s popular track “Sexy Love” playing in the background, Karina referenced the lyrics in the caption. She also used several hashtags through which she informed her fans that the shoot took place for the Sports Illustrated Swim Search 2021 contest, which was launched on August 3.

Within five hours of posting, the clip racked up more than 12,800 likes and 200-plus comments.

“Wow, you look beautiful, Kary! Simply spectacular,” one of her admirers commented.

“What a gorgeous woman!! I am totally in love,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji.

“You are one in a million, there is no comparison!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Amazing figure and pretty looks. You surely deserve to win!!” a fourth supporter wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “wifey,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Karina shares her steamy photographs and videos on Instagram from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on June 20, she uploaded a hot photograph in which she rocked a white sports bra along with pink panties.