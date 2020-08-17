Stassie Karanikolaou Poses In A Skintight Gray Romper In Latest Instagram Update

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 9.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update on the platform. The model, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, shared an upload on Sunday, August 16, that depicted her in a gray, Fashion Nova romper that flaunted all of her assets.

Though Stassie did not tag the location of the post, it appeared to be a beautiful, blue sky day. She modeled under an open-air roof, crouching on a stone floor with greenery in the background.

Stassie looked directly at the camera, her piercing blue eyes shining. Her mouth was closed, her plump pout in a straight line. She squatted on the floor, both legs bent at the knee. She placed one hand on her thigh.

She wore a strapless cotton one-piece. The top of the garment stretched across her chest, flaunting her buxom bust. The fabric curved over her derriere, her positioning making her booty pop.

As for her jewelry, Stassie opted to accessorize with a gold watch and a dainty cross necklace. She wore a white Christian Dior purse around her shoulder. She paired the ensemble with black sneakers.

Her brunette tresses were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulder and back in slightly wavy strands. Her hair fell all the way to her midriff. The roots of her locks appeared to be a chocolate hue that quickly transitioned into a more caramel shade, giving her tresses a two-toned look.

Stassie’s millions of followers flocked to the comment section of the post, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While many left her rows of heart-eye, flame, and heart emoji, others chose to leave lengthier messages for the star.

Some were in awe of her beauty and her royal celebrity status.

“A queen,” replied one social media user.

“Girl you’re killing it,” said a second fan.

Others were here for her footwear.

“Nice shoes,” gushed a third follower, punctuating their message with a red heart.

Others still loved her ensemble.

“Bomb outfit!!!” declared a fourth person, following up their comment with a smiley face with heart eyes.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Stassie frequently shares photos of her style, modeling in everything from dresses to bikinis to lingerie. Her most recent post prior to this one showed the model sporting a neon yellow two-piece that showed off her hourglass figure and fit physique. In this image, she stood tall in the doorway in a skimpy top that accentuated her ample cleavage.