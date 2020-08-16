Chrissy Teigen And Daughter Luna Cool Off At The Pool In Adorable New Snapshot

Chrissy Teigen is riding out the heat wave in style.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen turned to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to share an adorable snapshot of her and her 4-year-old daughter Luna lounging at the pool. The mother-of-two recently found out she is expecting and rode out the heatwave in style.

Teigen looked stunning in a blue sleeveless dress that featured white pin stripes and a bow in the center of the bodice. The dress showed off the model’s fabulous figure and impressive curves, and her baby bump was not yet noticeable. She wore extensions in her hair and styled it in loose waves that looked damp.

She posed on the edge of the pool, one leg crossed over the other. Teigen appeared content and relaxed, with her head tilted back and her eyes closed. What appeared to be a milkshake sat next to her.

Little Luna floated in the pool beside her mother in a tube with palm leaves on it. The little girl looked adorable in a blue one-piece bathing suit with a ruffle. She appeared to be trying to imitate her mother’s pose and rested her arms behind her head, her eyes closed.

In the caption of her post, Teigen discussed the late summer heat. The post got a lot of love online, racking up over 100,000 likes in less than an hour after it was posted. She boasts a total of 30.9 million followers on the platform overall.

Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet pic and gush over her impressive looks. Others took the time to congratulate her on her pregnancy with her husband John Legend and to commend her for her open and honest style of parenting.

“Mama you are beautiful. The world needs more humans like you to raise strong, healthy, open minded, funny people,” commented one person.

“They are the cutest family and so down to earth,” gushed another fan.

“Can you please start your own reality show??” inquired another person.

“Look at little miss thing living her best life haha. You’re such a good mom,” one last fan wrote.

Teigen’s pregnancy announcement for her third child was an epic one. As The Inquisitr previously reported, John Legend’s new music video for the song, “Wild,” came out earlier this week. At the conclusion of the whimsical, romantic video, Legend stood behind her and they both cradled her belly.

She later confirmed that she was pregnant on social media. This was not a planned pregnancy, and it caught her a little off guard.