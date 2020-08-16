Becca Kufrin Suns In New Instagram Post, Fans Pick Up On Missing Engagement Ring

Becca Kufrin enjoyed a slice of pizza in her latest post.

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin turned to Instagram on Sunday, August 16 to share a series of snapshots from her weekend. The former reality television star stunned while munching on pizza. Eagle eyed fans quickly picked up on her notably missing engagement ring.

Kufrin enjoyed a day with family at Red Barn Farm, a trendy pizza joint in Northfield, Minnesota. Minnesota happens to be Kufrin’s home state. She sat outside on a picnic blanket to enjoy a delicious looking slice of pepperoni pizza. The 30-year-old rocked a pair of light pink overalls with a white bandeau style top underneath. The ensemble was purchased from the clothing line, VICIDOLLS.

Kufrin accessorized with black aviator sunglasses by the brand MVMT. She wore her long brown hair in loose waves and appeared laid back and content while posing mid-bite. She included an overhead shot of the picnic layout, two boxes of pizza and a bottle of wine from Baileys Run Vineyard and Winery spread out before her. She also included a few more snapshots of the spacious area, complete with a stunning red barn and plenty of trees.

In the caption of her post, she cryptically encouraged her fans to do things with their entire heart. The photos yielded over 17,000 likes in no time. She boasts a total of 1.2 million followers on the platform overall. Some of the comments upon the post were focused on Kufrin’s sense of style and gorgeous looks, but many of them referenced her rumored recent split from her fiance Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Seems like you can’t even catch a breath in 2020. Stay strong, you got this! And that pizza looks delicious,” one person encouraged Kufrin.

“I grew up in Northfield…this makes me so happy!” commented a second fan.

“Are you still with Garrett?” wrote a third person hoping to get some answers regarding Kufrin’s relationship status.

“No engagement ring on, so sad they broke up,” commented one more person who was assuming the worst for Kufrin and Yrigoyen.

While rumors have been swirling that the pair’s relationship has been on the rocks for weeks, neither Kufrin or Yrigoyen have confirmed the split. However, Yrigoyen did cryptically delete one post from his Instagram that featured her in it. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the drama started when Yrigoyen shared a controversial photo and caption on Instagram and expressed his support for law enforcement and for the Thin Blue Line movement. This earned him lots of criticism, especially from fellow Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who is close friends with Kufrin. The pair went on to have a war of words online.