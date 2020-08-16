‘American Idol’ Couple, Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner, Expecting First Baby, A Girl, Early Next Year

Congratulations to Gabby and Cade on their exciting baby news.

American Idol alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are expecting their first child together early next year. They are having a little girl. The musicians announced the exiting news via People with a few details on how they found out and their initial reactions.

Cade and Gabby said that they were actually trying to start a family right at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Getting pregnant came pretty easy for the couple, but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a complete surprise when the “I Hope” singer took the test. In May while visiting Cade’s family in Texas, she discovered that she was expecting and their families couldn’t be more excited.

With the current pandemic comes different types of struggles, especially for pregnant women who want to share these exciting experiences with loved ones. Gabby told the magazine how sad it is that her husband isn’t able to be with her at every appointment. As hard as it has been, she also said that they will do what is necessary to keep their little girl safe.

Cade seems to love the idea of having “two Gabbys.” He obviously adores his wife, as seen in many Instagram posts that he shares with his fans. He calls her “the most beautiful girl in the world” quite frequently. He indicated that he would love to have a duplicate of his wife. Gabby just hopes that their daughter will have her daddy’s hair and not hers. Cade is famous for his dark gorgeous curls.

The 20-year-old country singer explained that she is starting to experience pregnancy cravings.

“I am very much into that salty-vinegar taste, that tart kind of bitter taste,” she said.

The amazing baby announcement photos showed off Gabby’s growing baby bump. She bared her shoulders in a flowing white dress. The lacy sleeves fell onto her upper arms. There was a lot more lace on the front and back of the skirt portion as well.

One of the pics had Gabby cradling her belly as her husband held her hand. Cade looked every bit the country boy in blue jeans, a tan vest with a white shirt underneath, and cowboy boots. He completed his outfit with a white cowboy hat that covered his long curls.

In the second snapshot, the expectant mom was leaning against the daddy-to-be as they stared off into the distance.

Cade and Gabby are good friends with Counting On stars Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The two couples recently got together in L.A. where the TLC stars live so that they could have them as guests on their new podcast called Hope We Hold. They also got to just hang out together, as seen in the Instagram snaps that the couple shared. A few eagle-eyed fans commented on Jinger’s picture saying that Gabby looked like she was pregnant. Their assumptions were right this time.