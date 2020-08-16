Paola Turani Shows Off Flawless Figure In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Italian internet sensation Paola Turani sent hearts racing on social media after she shared a revealing new image of herself on Sunday, August 16. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 1.5 million followers, and it instantly grew in popularity among users.

The 33-year-old, who is most famously known for being a high-fashion model and influencer, photographed herself with a cellphone while indoors. Paola took center stage in the frame as she positioned herself directly in front of her mirror, posing with her hips slightly popped out. She also pouted and directed her gaze straight at her phone’s screen, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her short brunette hair was parted to the right and styled in unkempt waves as it fell around her shoulders. Still, Paola’s enviable figure stood out most in the image, as she showed off her amazing curves in a revealing bathing suit.

The model sported a dark blue bikini that featured a bandeau style body and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimwear garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tight and minuscule body revealed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were cut with a skimpy, high-rise design. The briefs particularly helped to showcase her curvy hips and pert backside. The bottoms also featured high-waisted side straps that drew attention to her toned midriff.

She revealed that she was photographed in Puglia, Italy in the post’s geotag. In the caption, she also revealed that her bikini was designed by La Buena Swimwear, an Australian-based swimwear company.

The smoking-hot update was instantly received with support and approval from her followers, amassing more than 50,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 100 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Marvelous beauty,” one user wrote, in Italian, per Google Translator.

“Stupendous,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of blue heart emoji.

“My heart,” a third follower proclaimed.

“Spectacular, Paola,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Paola is not the only Italian stunner who has shared jaw-dropping content of herself on social media lately. Blond bombshell Chiara Ferragni has also sent fans into a frenzy this past week after she shared some bikini-clad photos while on vacation in Sardinia, per The Inquisitr. Her latest post has received more than 339,000 likes.