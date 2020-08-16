‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice & Joe Are Reportedly ‘Happy’ With Their Daughter Gia’s Choice In Boyfriend

Teresa and Joe Giudice, of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, are reportedly “really happy” with their daughter Gia’s choice in boyfriend, according to an exclusive scoop from Hollywood Life.

Gia is currently dating Christian Carmichael, who is reportedly a nice guy that “treats her well.”

The two have been spending quite a bit of time together lately as they recently took a vacation to Los Angeles, California.

An insider revealed that the 19-year-old’s parents like Christian and are happy for them.

Unsurprisingly, Joe, who is known to be very protective of his four daughters, has had a harder time accepting that Gia is dating than Teresa.

“Joe is very protective so he has trouble with Gia dating but he knows it’s a part of life.”

Fans of RHONJ have seen him struggle to accept his daughters’ growing up in past seasons.

Since Gia’s father is living in Italy currently after his deportation appeal was denied, he has not been able to see his family for a while. The strict travel guidelines designated amid the coronavirus pandemic have only made the familial separation more difficult.

“Joe has not met him, but Teresa has and really, really likes him. They met at college so Joe didn’t know him beforehand. He’s a good guy for Gia and makes her happy and treats her well and that’s all she cares about,” said the source.

Hollywood Life noted that Gia has been documenting her West Coast adventure on her Instagram. Her most recent post showed the couple standing in front of a Beverly Hills sign while cuddling up close to one another. Both Teresa and Joe commented on the photo.

She was supposed to be visiting her father in Italy this week alongside her sisters but instead took a trip to California with her boyfriend “for a fun little getaway.”

The insider also revealed that Gia has “been staying at home in New Jersey with her mom and sisters during quarantine and that’s where she’ll return.”

Fans of the reality show also seem to think the pair is cute and have wondered whether or not Christian will make an appearance on Season 11 of the hit Bravo show.

In July, The Inquisitr reported that Gia had shared a couple of sweet snaps that showcased how similar Teresa looks to her daughter. They matched in all-white ensembles and several people remarked that they looked more like sisters than mother and daughter. Stylist Lucia Casazza and Gia’s boyfriend also joined in the white clothing theme.