Donald Trump Slammed For Retweeting ‘Walk Away’ Founder’s Tweet Calling For Democrat Cities To ‘Rot’

President Donald Trump was slammed on Twitter after retweeting an account that called for leaving Democrat cities in the United States to “rot.” The original words came from Walk Away campaign founder Brandon Straka, and the president amplified it on Sunday.

“Leave Democrat cities. Let them rot. The media and @TheDemocrats have activated this mental illness, and it’s going to get more and more people hurt and killed. #WalkAway from the radical left. And do it quickly,” read Straka’s tweet.

Straka included a tweet from Rob O’Donnell that included a not safe for work video of protestors in New York City’s Time Square yelling at a vehicle trying to drive through the streets. With the president’s amplification, the missive received nearly 17,000 “likes” along with 8,000 retweets and 1,700 comments.

Although some Twitter users thanked President Trump for the retweet, many felt it was inappropriate for a person who is supposed to be the leader of the entire country to amplify something so divisive. They expressed their surprise that after almost four years as POTUS, Trump failed to realize that he serves every American, and they also pointed out that more total people voted for him in New York than in other smaller so-called Republican areas.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Many of the comments expressed disgust at seeing a president be so partisan and refuse to be the leader of all Americans as opposed to only those who supported him. Several others exclaimed that there isn’t any such thing as a Democrat or Republican city in the U.S. since each place is made up of members of both parties who can vote. Instead of such a division, the replies stated that there are American municipalities, and they slammed Trump for wishing suffering on U.S. citizens, questioning his patriotism.

CNN’s Jack Tapper also weighed in, and he posted a screenshot of the retweet along with his commentary.

“I couldn’t believe it when I first saw it, but I checked, and yes, the president of the United States actually RTed this message to ‘Leave Democrat cities. Let them rot.'”

Tapper’s tweet received a lot of attention with nearly 11,000 “likes” and almost 5,000 comments and retweets. The commentators overwhelmingly agreed with Tapper that such a retweet on Trump’s part is entirely unacceptable for a sitting president. However, at least some also replied that nothing Trump does on Twitter surprises them anymore. They called out the president for seeking to continue dividing instead of uniting, especially during the coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest that the country experienced since George Floyd’s death. A few even used a play on words for Commander in Chief, calling him the Divider in Chief instead.